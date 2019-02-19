NORTH BEND – The Start Making A Reader Today program has announced the Volunteer of the Year for the South Coast Area, serving Coos and Curry counties as well as Reedsport. SMART is proud to share that Dr. Elizabeth Hewitt, a volunteer Site Coordinator at Ocean Crest Elementary in Bandon has taken the honor for 2019.
“Our work providing one-on-one reading sessions and books to kids simply wouldn’t be possible without our dedicated volunteers who give time each week to help kids build reading confidence, skills, and get excited about reading and learning,” said Cheryl Brown, SMART South Coast area manager. “We are so grateful to Dr. Hewitt for the time and talent she shares with SMART.”
Dr. Hewitt was selected from more than 150 local volunteers for her outstanding commitment to serving our community’s kids and for the efficiency, organization, positivity, and compassion she brings to the role. “In addition to working as a veterinarian, raising a family, and serving on the Bandon School Board, Dr. Hewitt ensures that 46 kids receive one-on-one reading support through SMART each week. She truly exemplifies the spirit of community-mindedness at the heart of our work.”
As part of SMART’s Volunteer of the Year award program, Dr. Hewitt was recognized at SMART’s statewide fundraiser, the Alphabet Ball, in Portland on Feb. 8, and will be recognized at South Coast SMART’s upcoming event, S is for SMART, on April 6.
To learn more about SMART or sign up to volunteer, visit www.getSMARToregon.org or call 541-266-7476.
About SMART
SMART is a statewide nonprofit organization that envisions an Oregon where every child can read and is empowered to succeed. We engage community volunteers to read one-on-one with PreK through third-grade children, helping strengthen literacy skills and encourage a love of reading. Children in the program receive 14 new books throughout the school year to keep and read with their families.