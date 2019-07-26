BANDON — An elderly Bandon woman was found safe by a Coos County Sheriff's Office K9 after she was reported missing Thursday afternoon.
According to a press release, the Sheriff's Office received information at about 2:15 p.m. of a 92-year-old woman who had gone missing from her residence in the 54000 block of Beach Loop Road after recently being released from the emergency room of Southern Coos Hospital.
The woman, Margery Wilson, had been given a ride home by Yellow Cab to the assisted living facility where she resides, said Capt. Gabriel Fabrizio of the Sheriff's Office. Later, a nurse at the facility found the door open and called 911. It was later discovered Wilson had climbed out of a window at the facility.
The Coos County Sheriffs Office and officers from the Bandon Police Department responded. The Sheriff's Office activated its Search and Rescue team and at approximately 5:30 p.m., Wilson was located in the brush in the facility's back yard after a short search by K-9 Vixey.
"Vixey found her within minutes," Fabrizio said.
Wilson had minor injuries and was suffering from exposure but was otherwise in good spirits, the release said. She was extricated by Coos County Search and Rescue personnel, sheriff's deputies, Bay City’s ambulance personnel, and Bandon police officers.
"The Coos County Sheriff’s Office expresses its heartfelt gratitude of the tireless volunteer hours of its Search and Rescue Team," Fabrizio said.