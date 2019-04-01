BANDON - Edward Jones Financial Advisor Bart Stein has announced that a second financial adviser, Amanda Whitlatch, has joined his office in Bandon.
"I'm very impressed with Amanda, and I'm sure my clients will be, too. Edward Jones prides itself on providing the best service possible to those investors who choose to do business with us. Amanda will help provide the high level of service investors in Bandon have come to expect from us as well as extend our services to new investors," Stein said.
Whitlatch will work alongside Stein for two years then will continue serving investors throughout the area from her branch office.
The branch office is located at 1160 Oregon Ave SW, Bandon. The telephone number is 541-347-8360.
