BANDON — An earthquake hit off the coast of Bandon this morning.
The 6.3 quake shook at 7:58 a.m. just 176 miles west of Bandon on the Blanco Fracture Zone.
“That is part of the fault group off our coast,” wrote Michael Murphy in an email to The World, Coos County’s emergency manager. “It was not felt on land, to my knowledge. This is in the range of normal magnitudes for this type and location of quake.”
Murphy explained that these quakes don’t generate tsunamis since the fault moves horizontally, meaning the plates slide past each other in a way similar to the infamous San Andreas fault in California.
“The seafloor is not deformed, so no water is moved to create a tsunami,” he wrote.
The morning earthquake has no correlation to the Cascadia Subduction Zone, which would be felt on land at 9.4 magnitude.
“This (morning’s) quake does not mean the ‘big one is imminent,’ not does it mean that it is not,” Murphy wrote. “This type of quake is called a ‘slip strike’ quake. They are common on that fault line. It is fairly active … so quakes are frequent along that line.”