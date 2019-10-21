BANDON — A magnitude 4.6 earthquake was reported off the coast of Oregon at 5:47 a.m. this morning, Oct. 21.
According to a preliminary report from the U.S. Geological Survey's National Earthquake Information Center, the earthquake was located at these quadrants, 43.284 north, 126.833 west, 123.03 miles west of Bandon (132.2 miles west of Coos Bay), at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). The event occurred along the Blanco Fracture Zone in the Pacific Ocean.
You have free articles remaining.
This is the fifth earthquake to occur off the southern Oregon coast this month, all of them 4.7 magnitude or smaller. A 4.6 magnitude was reported off of Port Orford on Oct. 18.
For updates, maps, and technical information visit USGS Earthquake Hazards Program page at https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/