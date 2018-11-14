NEWPORT – The traditional Dec. 1 opening of the commercial Dungeness crab season will be delayed until at least Dec. 16 along the entire Oregon coast as testing shows crab are too low in meat yield.
"This was expected. We have a protocol we go by, and since the crab weren't ready on this round of testing we'll delay the season and do another round to determine what our next move will be," executive director of the Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission Hugh Link said.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a press release late Wednesday afternoon announcing the delay.
The ocean commercial Dungeness crab season in Oregon is targeted to open Dec. 1, but can be delayed to ensure a high-quality product to consumers and avoid wastage of the resource. Crab quality testing in early November showed that the majority of test areas did not meet the criteria for a Dec. 1 opening, according to the release. The delayed opening will allow for crab to fill with more meat.
"We have two tests that we do before the season can open, one is for the bio-toxin domoic acid, and the other is for the meat fill," Troy Buell with ODFW said. "That test is the percentage of the weight of the crab that is made out of meat."
A second round of crab quality testing will occur in late November or early December, and the results will be used to determine if the season should open Dec. 16, be further delayed, or be split into areas with different opening dates.
"South of Cascade head the crabs have to be 25 percent meat or better, and North of cascade head they have to be 23 percent or better. In terms of how close they are, areas in the central coast are close to the criteria. South from around Coos Bay to the California border they were fairly low," Buell said.
Due to elevated levels of domoic acid, crab closures are currently in effect from Cape Blanco to the California border. This closure applies to both recreationally and commercially harvested crab from bays and estuaries, and on beaches, docks, piers, and jetties. Recreational crab harvesting outside of these areas remains open in bays and estuaries, and on beaches, docks, piers and jetties.
"We have some areas that have elevated levels of domoic acid, particularly Brookings... We've had three tests leading up to this season that have been done for domoic acid in the Brookings area, and they've all had elevated levels of domoic acid. It seems to either be holding steady, or even possibly declining based on our latest results," Buell said.
In conjunction with the delayed ocean commercial season, commercial harvest of Dungeness crab in Oregon bays that are currently open will close at 12:01 a.m. Dec. 1, but may reopen if the ocean commercial fishery opens in December. Recreational harvest of Dungeness crab in the ocean off Oregon will open Dec. 1 as scheduled in areas where there are no Oregon Department of Agriculture health advisories.
Find the latest information on closures by calling the ODA shellfish safety information hotline at 800-448-2474 or visiting the ODA shellfish closures web page.
Crab and shellfish products sold in retail markets and restaurants remain safe for consumers. The closure in the health advisory area ensures safety and the delay in the commercial ocean season promotes a high quality product.
"My sense is that we'll get a good portion of the northern part of the coast open on Dec. 16, but it looks like Southern Oregon and Northern California areas could be delayed for longer. Of course, you never know until the tests come in," Buell said.
Commercial Dungeness crab is Oregon’s most valuable fishery. Last year’s season opening was also delayed but still brought in the highest ex-vessel value ever - $74 million - with 23.1 million pounds landed, about 31 percent above the 10-year average.