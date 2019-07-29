COOS BAY - South Coast Inventors will meet at 6:20 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Newmark Center, 2110 Newmark Ave., Room 207.
Chuck Toombs, president of Oregon Dulse will be the speaker. He will speak about his company that produces an edible seaweed that tastes like bacon, which was developed at Oregon State University. He will also talk about how he was able to set up up his business with the collaboration with OSU and the potential dulse has as a sustainable food item that can produced locally. Find out more at oregondulse.com.
South Coast Inventors is a free-to-attend nonprofit organization. The group helps turn ideas into products, improve existing ones or help to start a new business. Learn to navigate the complicated path of product development, patent search and application plus prototype construction. Everyone uses their expertise to solve problems. This help is ongoing and can continue in future meetings. All meetings attendees must sign a non-disclosure agreement to protect their ideas.
For more information visit southcoastinventors.org or call 541-366-1677.