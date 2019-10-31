COOS COUNTY — Thanks to late summer and early fall rains, Coos County was able to end its wildfire season over a month ago, but the Coos Forest Protective Association warns that current conditions are increasing potential fire danger.
Wildfire danger levels are on the rise as Southwestern Oregon receives strong easterly winds and dry weather.
"We’re trying to get the word out so folks don’t decide to go out in this nice dry windy weather and try to light off their burn piles and have it get away,” Jeff Case with CFPA said.
CFPA has responded to four fires since Sunday. Three fires were caused by escaped debris burns and the fourth is power line related. CFPA urges residents to exercise caution and refrain from debris burning until the weather pattern changes.
You have free articles remaining.
“We had a couple of escaped debris burns Sunday night, and another on Monday night, and around 10 p.m. Tuesday night we had a limb come down on a power line along East Bay Boulevard,” Chase said.
According to Case, the weather has put the area back to almost summertime fuel conditions. Many of the timber companies are holding off on doing any sort of burning as well.
Consequences for failing to burn safely can include citations as well as being billed for fire suppression costs.