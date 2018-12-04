BANDON - All Bandon and surrounding area kids, and those who are still kids at heart, are welcome to drop off their letters to Santa at Southern Coos Hospital at the front desk in the main lobby of the hospital. All children will receive a candy cane and any letters that have a return address will receive a letter back from Santa. The box will be available until the lobby closes at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24.
Happy Holidays from everyone at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center!
For more information contact Sabrina Johnson at sjohnson2@southerncoos.org or 541-329-1881.