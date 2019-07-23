Dredge Yaquina in Bandon

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredge Yaquina was in Bandon on the Fourth of July, dredging the entrance of the Coquille River to ensure a safe "highway" for recreational and other vessels. The Yaquina is a trailing arm suction-type hopper dredge with an overall length of 200 feet that works somewhat like a vacuum cleaner. Because of its size, the Yaquina is particularly well-suited for dredging the small, shallow coastal entrances and smaller, shifting sand deposits in river channels. Port of Bandon officials have stressed the importance to legislators of regular dredging of the Coquille River bar. U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Eugene, has ensured the small draft ports such as Bandon's are not left out of the budget.
Breaking
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault