Bandon new doc

Dr. Paul Preslar recently joined Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, bringing two decades of experience as a family physician with him.

 Contributed photo

Dr. Paul Louis Preslar, D.O., MBA comes to Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center in Bandon by way of Oklahoma City where he practiced medicine as a Family Physician. He brings with him more than two decades of experience focusing on preventative medicine for all ages.

Born and raised outside of Houston, Texas, Dr. Preslar is excited to begin his practice at the SCHHC Multi-Specialty Clinic.



