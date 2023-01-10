Dr. Paul Louis Preslar, D.O., MBA comes to Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center in Bandon by way of Oklahoma City where he practiced medicine as a Family Physician. He brings with him more than two decades of experience focusing on preventative medicine for all ages.
Born and raised outside of Houston, Texas, Dr. Preslar is excited to begin his practice at the SCHHC Multi-Specialty Clinic.
“I’m really looking forward to getting back to the basics of community medicine and services,” he said.
Dr. Preslar was first exposed to medicine through his work as an EMT and ambulance attendant in high school and early college.
He earned his degree in engineering from Texas A&M University where he met his wife of 40-years, Jan. After college, the Preslars settled in Oklahoma City where Dr. Preslar worked for the Tenneco Company and Boeing Aerospace while obtaining his MBA in Finance. In 1986, he followed his calling to medicine and began taking night classes to fulfill the prerequisites for medical school.
After graduating from Oklahoma State University - College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1994, he began his Family Medicine residency at the University of Oklahoma where he developed a passion for service to his community. He considers Family Medicine the perfect balance between God, Family and Profession.
Dr. and Mrs. Preslar found Bandon on a road trip down U.S. Highway 101 in 2018 that started in Astoria and ended in Brookings. They fell in love with Bandon’s beaches and beauty and have visited several times since then, finally making the decision to retire here.
The couple has a home under construction overlooking the ocean in Bandon. Jan, who works as a judge in Oklahoma City for the State of Oklahoma, will join him here in the spring.
Dr. Preslar has enjoyed learning about Bandon from the second-hand account of his son, Mark, who came to Bandon in 2021 as a RARE AmeriCorps member serving the Greater Bandon Association. Mark now practices law in Coos Bay.
Dr. and Mrs. Preslar are eager to get involved in the Bandon community and look forward to frequent visits from their two other children. Their oldest, Luke, lives in Gunnison, Colo., and Mark’s twin sister Ruth, lives in Petaluma, Calif.
Dr. Preslar is a licensed private pilot and enjoys SCUBA diving, something the entire family has done on trips to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands and exploring the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, among other locations.
“I’m eager to see some patients and hopefully make a difference here in Bandon, especially regarding access to care.”
In his spare time, Dr. Preslar hopes to explore Oregon and everything it has to offer.
Anyone wishing to make an appointment with Dr. Preslar can call the Multi-Specialty Clinic at 541-329-0154.
