BANDON - Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center’s prostate cancer support group would like to invite all who are interested in learning more about prostate cancer and prostate health to join them at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Seabird Chapel, 880 Seabird Drive. This month they will be joined by special guest Dr. Leo Kusuda, a urologist from Bay Area Cancer Center.
Dr. Kusuda is board certified by the American Board of Urology and is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He is also a member of the American Urological Association, the Society of Government Services Urologists and the Oregon Medical Association.
All are welcome to attend.
Next month, both the men’s group and the support person group will continue to meet at their regularly scheduled time.
For more information contact Sabrina Johnson at sjohnson2@southerncoos.org or 541-329-1881.