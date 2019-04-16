BANDON - Many patients of Dr. Megan Holland were upset to learn Friday via a letter that it was with "mixed emotions" she was departing from Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, effective April 12.
Holland apologized for the short notice and assured patients that the staff at the SCHHC Multi-Specialty Clinic will continue to provide for primary care needs during a period of transition.
The hospital administration said during an interview Monday the hospital and Holland had "an amicable parting of the ways."
"The (Southern Coos Health) District was unable to reach terms in a new contract, but were able to reach terms for an amicable departure," said Chief Information Officer Scott McEachern. "We wish her the best, hope she will stay in the community and continue to see her patients."
Holland, in a requested statement sent to Bandon Western World said she is unable to comment on her reasons for leaving but she has every intention of continuing to practice in the area.
"I have every intention of providing the same quality of care I have been committed to providing since starting practice in Bandon almost 12 years ago," Holland wrote. "I am taking a few months off to relax, reflect, spend time with family and friends."
Holland said when she decides on her next practice location, she will let the public know.
"I hope that my patients will follow me to my new practice, but I certainly understand if they cannot or choose not to," Holland wrote. "I am distressed of course that patients are feeling abandoned. The clinic has received some angry phone calls, and there have been some very negative social media posts as well. However, the providers at Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center are continuing to provide any needed care, including prescription refills if appropriate, in the interim for all of my patients. Anyone that wishes to transfer to an alternate clinic or provider can do so. If they'd like their medical records transferred, they can go down to SCHHC to sign a medical records release."
Newly appointed CEO Amy Fine said on Monday that Dr. Holland is beloved by her patients and had served the district for five years at the clinic and 10 years as medical staff president.
"She has not decided where she's going to establish, but the hospital is wiling to work with her when she does and transfer records. We're happy to facilitate," Fine said. "In the meantime, we're happy to take care of patients here."
In January, the health district hired Debra Guzman, a licensed family nurse practitioner, who works at the Specialty Clinic. Amy Hinshaw, also a licensed FNP, is a new hire who started seeing patients Tuesday at the clinic. Hinshaw comes from the Waterfall Clinic in Coos Bay. Both FNPs are taking new patients. In addition, the clinic still offers the services of Noel Pense, doctor of osteopathic medicine who focuses on osteopathic manipulation. Pense also works as the district's hospitalist and is now medical staff president. Dr. Babak Baharloo, the district's podiatrist, will also continue to work out of the clinic, as well as Shane Matsui, LCSW, who offers mental health services.
Fine said the hospital is actively seeking to hire a new physician.
"We realize there is a need for health care in our community and we are trying to increase access and provide as immediate access as possible," McEachern said.
Tricia Garrett, who has worked with Holland as her physician's assistant, has also left the clinic.
"It has been my privilege and a pleasure to provide your health care needs at Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center over the last almost five years," Holland wrote. "I have greatly valued our relationship over my years in Bandon and thank you for your loyalty and friendship ... I continue to look forward to serving the Southern Oregon Coast for years to come."