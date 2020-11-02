Is there actually anyone out there who still believes this virus is a hoax? If there is I suggest we look over some statistics. For them, I offer the title of a Carpenter song: We’ve only just begun.
We are basically right back where we started, this time with all corners of the country involved. What started as a nursing home outbreak in King County Washington has now come full circle. Example, as the coronavirus races across the country, it has reached every corner of a nursing home in Kansas, infecting all 62 residents inside, 10 have died so far. There are so few hospital beds available in North Dakota that patients sick with the virus are being ferried by ambulance to facilities 100 miles away. And in Ohio, more people are hospitalized with the virus than at any other time during the pandemic. All this was when the daily average in the U.S. was “only” 59,000. Now it’s over 85,000 and we’re headed into the holiday season. This is the ominous third wave, and a tidal wave it could be. As initially feared winter could bring the most devastating phase of the pandemic.
With new medical treatment the death rate has been cut in half, but with the huge increase in viral cases the death numbers may easily eclipse the prior record of 2000 per day.
We have a convergence of factors that are setting the stage here, and as such we are going into the darkest part of the pandemic over the course of the next 12 weeks.
These factors are, pandemic fatigue, “I'm done with the virus” (even though the virus is not done with them) and pandemic anger, those who somehow still don’t believe it’s real. Lastly, as cold weather approaches, everyone is going back inside.
Weddings, funerals, family reunions, class reunions……any small get together is now playing into the transmission of this virus. Bars and restaurants, schools and universities, which we're opening up more instead of closing them down are becoming a major mode of transmission.
Over the past 10 months, the virus has taken more lives than H.I.V., malaria, influenza and cholera. Official counts may far understate how many have really died. It will likely soon overtake tuberculosis and hepatitis as the world’s deadliest infectious disease ever, and it is still growing fast.
Worldwide, the number of new cases is growing exponentially in some areas and may eclipse one million daily at some point. Areas of resurgence include the U.S., Europe, India and Brazil. All of these regions are hovering at the 100,000 cases per day mark. The European continent is now seeing more new coronavirus cases than at any other time during the pandemic with ICU beds already at capacity. This represents a 36% increase within one week. Even Poland alone sustained 65,000 cases last week. This current wave in Europe has dimmed hopes of a rebound from the economic catastrophe delivered by the pandemic. Experts do not expect an economic rebound in these 19 countries before 2022 at least.
Do I have your attention yet? I certainly hope so.
Immunity and infection severity:
So why do 1/3 of the people get so much sicker? It seems linked to a response deficiency some people have to a certain immunologic agent called interferon. In this subset of people the virus has an ability to elude detection thus avoiding the primary immune response, only to create a cascade of excess reaction later in the infection that has the ability to severely damage many parts of the host organism. It seems too little initial immunity is bad, too much late immunity is really, really bad.
What about long term immunity? We now know that antibodies to this virus fade fairly quickly. Antibodies though are only one part of the body’s immune response. It is normal for them to decline after an infection has receded. For long-term protection the body also depends on memory cells that can lie dormant for years. These cells produce new antibodies if the same pathogen returns. Ideally, longer term immunity will be created by COVID infection or by an effective vaccine. Time will provide more answers.
Herd immunity: True herd immunity has never been achieved naturally for any disease. Herd immunity doesn’t stop a virus in its tracks. The number of infections will continue to climb after “herd immunity” is reached.
New masking facts:
In an unmasked individual respiratory droplets can travel about eight feet with routine conversation and breathing, maybe three times that with a cough or sneeze. With a mask droplets travel less than one foot. Masks with exhalation valves are not safe. Though they protect the user, they do not limit the spread of COVID to others.
Schools
Washington clearly pressured the C.D.C. on School Openings. Documents and interviews show how senior officials sought to play down the risks of sending children back to the classroom, a strikingly political intervention. Warnings from the C.D.C. were ignored in a search for alternate data showing that the pandemic was weakening and posed little danger to children essentially exchanging votes for lives. How many times have we closed segments of our local schools? It’s a high stakes game where there are no winners.
Long termer news:
The numbers to remember here are 30%, 10%, 4%, 2% and 0.1%. Relevance is as follows: 30% will have a protracted severe form of COVID, 10% may require hospitalization and respiratory assistance, 4% will become the “long termers” and 2% will die. Two percent is a huge improvement considering that mortality here was 7%, and in Italy was once a terrifying 14%! Still, even at 2% it is 20x higher than the 0.1% attributed to the common flu.
Long termers syndrome is now thought to be due to an immunologic vasculitis or an inflammation of the body’s blood vessels which can affect any organ in the body. These individuals caught the coronavirus months ago and survived it, yet they are still stuck at home, often gasping for breath. They are no longer contagious but some feel so ill that they can barely walk around the block. The symptoms can span a wide range — piercing chest pain, deep exhaustion and racing heart.
There can also be long lasting neurologic issues. It’s becoming known as COVID brain fog: troubling cognitive symptoms that can include memory loss, confusion, difficulty focusing, dizziness and grasping for everyday words. Increasingly, COVID survivors say brain fog is impairing their ability to work and function normally.
Long termer quotes:
“I was a weight lifter, kayaker, hiker, white-water rafter. I can’t do anything right now.”
“At one point, I was thinking about a will. I was thinking I wasn’t going to make it.”
“It’s like one big cocktail to make you anxious, frustrated, depressed.”
Trump:
The president has survived COVID-19, so far. “Don’t be afraid of COVID,” President Trump tweeted. But, officially a quarter million of his fellow citizens had reason to fear and have not survived. President Trump’s miracle recovery was due to immediate identification, extensive treatments, constant high level medical surveillance and that he luckily didn’t fall into the 30,10,4 2 categories. This led him to improperly tout certain drugs as “miracle cures”. While he toured Washington as a sign of strength, feeling vibrant while “quarantining” in the Presidential limo, others were dying in isolation.
In reality, the miracle cure Remdesivir will only help a handful of people. And what was probably allowing Trump to feel “20 years younger” were the high doses of Decadron, just ask any doping weightlifter or cyclist.
I think many citizens, myself included, had hoped for a positive outcome to President Trump’s unfortunate infection. Although you’d never wish this virus on anyone, one hoped the infection would have allowed for some mental clarity, a moment of reflection, a chance to change his stance on the virus taking it seriously thus solidifying the country against it. Sadly, this has not been the case. Don’t play COVID roulette as our president did. He was lucky. You or someone you know may not be. Follow safety guidelines and wear a mask.
The bottom line: The next few months are shaping up to be the most dangerous yet in this pandemic. Detection and treatment options are better. Regardless, for certain individuals the consequences will be devastating and their only chance for a normal life or survival is avoidance. Mask up, avoid unnecessary gatherings, and for your safety and the safety of others plan for a quiet solitary holiday season. If they can make a Father of the Bride movie completely over Zoom, so can you celebrate your holidays. There will always be next year, but only if you allow it.
Doc H
