BANDON ─ Tears fell during an emergency Bandon School Board meeting Thursday regarding the return to distance learning, but no change was made to bring students back to the classrooms.
At least, not yet.
The school board will reconvene Monday for its regular meeting and look at new data to see if the county, or at least the city of Bandon, slips out of the “red zone” for the number of COVID cases.
The pandemic-weary community felt tensions rise when Superintendent Doug Ardiana announced earlier this week that students from kindergarten to 5th grade would resume distance learning as COVID cases spiked in the area.
“Due to a continuing increase in community COVID cases, we will have to revert back to comprehensive distance education … for all grades K-5,” he wrote Dec. 7. “…We will return to a prioritized offering of Limited In Person Instruction for students K-12 in January.”
Tensions burst during the Thursday evening meeting where school board chair Angela Cardas apologized “to any parent I gave any hope to” in reversing the distance learning decision. Cardas stated as the meeting began the purpose was to address the Safe Harbor provision, which may have allowed Bandon Schools to continue in-person learning for students K-5.
“In terms of … how this came about, the school board was informed on Monday that the district had to close because of county metrics,” Cardas said. “It was discussed Monday night at the city council meeting that the school had chosen to close and we did not have that information… Tonight as a school board, we want to clarify expectations moving forward.”
She stated the board is to put children first and asks for clear communication from school administration when decisions are made.
Cardas said 30 letters from district staff and the community were submitted to be read before the board made any decision on whether to enact the Safe Harbor provision. Three letters were chosen to be read during the meeting.
The first was sent in by “Erin,” though no last name was given. Cardas insisted, “Every letter is from a real person.”
Erin’s letter stated they have three children in the Bandon School District and were sad to learn all students are returning to distance learning.
“My 6th grader has been distance learning all year,” the letter read. “It’s been a struggle, to say the least. He’s falling behind academically, but that’s not what concerns me. It’s his emotional health. He is so stressed with online learning and being kept away from his peers and is struggling emotionally and that’s heartbreaking. I understand the risks of coronavirus, but isolation is also a risk for our youth’s wellbeing.”
Erin added that their first grader will begin distance learning where he won’t be able to meet with his speech language pathologist, which was also a concern.
The second letter, submitted by “Anthony,” asked the board to support public health authorities’ policy proposals and recommendations.
“I request you follow state rules and policies without caveats or harbors,” he wrote. “Pointing to a minimal public health compliance with the Safe Harbor option is working the system of regulations… I request you vote to close the schools when community spread is in the Red Zone.”
When Cardas read the final letter, she said it was signed by most of the K-5 staff members from the district, “including the mental health therapists at the school.”
This letter broke down the statistics Bandon faces.
“According to zip code-based data for Bandon as of this morning, we have 30 cases among the 6,953 people,” the letter read. “(This) equals 435 cases per 100,000, which is more than double the requirement and puts us in the Red Zone. Although we know members of the community contracted the virus and came away unscathed, we don’t want to wait for someone to become significantly ill or die for this to be taken seriously. The public health metrics are such that we do not feel it is safe to remain in-person at this time.”
The letter pointed out that an educational community is composed of not just students and staff but administrators and their families.
“When a decision is made, every single member of the community must be taken into account,” the letter stated, adding that changing the decision to return to distance learning would have a negative impact on students who have already prepared to work from home. “We also worry about maintaining student’s trust in the sense of confusion that may arise when (they) are told it is unsafe to learn in school but are being asked to return to a place that is high risk… We believe it is time to shut our doors and provide the quality distance learning model we know we’re capable to offering….”
Cardas added that a similar letter was submitted by teachers and staff from both the high school and middle school, though she said it wasn’t signed by all.
In response to these letters, board member David Hisel said “We cannot risk losing the support of our administration and faculty by alienating them and doing things they feel puts them at risk… I don’t see any good decision we as a board can make other than allowing the administration to continue doing what they set in motion.”
Board member Ryan Sherman shed tears as he explained the long-term mental health that children will face from the pandemic.
“I believe I’m the only one on the school board who has a degree in psychology … this will negatively affect our whole society for a long time,” he said. “I have kids crying to me because they can’t go to school – the little kids, the K-3 – and heard of adult kids contacting teachers because they are so distraught that they can’t get out of bed. This is wrong. I’m not talking about what our school did, but the whole thing. I’m emotional about this.”
Cardas stated she felt guilty for helping get “a lot of the letters sent in hoping it would make a difference. I am really disappointed.”
Cardas said she will be refreshing data “just like everyone else” and that for now no change on the distance learning can be made.
At the end of the meeting, one board member voiced her disappointment that no administration was present even though Superintendent Ardiana was in attendance via telephone. He tried to speak but was cut off.
After the meeting, Ardiana said in an interview that the district will remain in Comprehensive Distance Learning through next week and that “At this time, I think it is the best decision for our community, students and staff.”
When asked how he felt about the topic being revisited Monday, he said “it is appropriate to review the information. We will have an update from public health records and new numbers to discuss.”
To the community and parents, he said, “We are doing our best to evaluate all aspects of this extremely difficult time. I firmly believe erring on the side of caution is the best option given all the unknown factors we are dealing with.”
