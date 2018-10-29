Last week we began a shopping list of groceries to get started with your food storage plan. These are everyday items you can buy at any grocery store. All the experts recommend storing food with which your body is already familiar. In the event of a disaster, everyone’s system is under stress and introducing strange food into your diet will only serve to sideline you at a time when you need to be 100 percent.
Don’t try to do this all at once. Watch the sales, shop the bargains and buy what you know. You can get the dehydrated meals if you like, and they will keep you alive, and they do look good stacked in your pantry, but I’m willing to wager that you’ve never tasted them.
If you missed last week’s column, you can check my blog (see below) for a complete list.
11. 10 lbs of pancake mix. Buy the “just add water” variety, such as Krusteaz. Simple to make, easy to fix and everybody’s familiar with hotcakes. Don’t forget a jug of syrup
12. 2 lbs of honey and 2 jars of jam. Everybody needs a little sweetness.
13. 10 lbs of pasta. Again, easy to fix, familiar to everyone and a great comfort food.
14. 10 cans or jars of spaghetti sauce. Goes great with the pasta. Cheap and satisfying. It’s not homemade, but it does dress up the pasta.
15. 20 cans of soup or broth or soup mixes. The beauty of soup is that they are a budget friendly, all-in-one meal solution and most require only water for preparation.
16. 1 large jug of cooking oil. Olive oil, vegetable oil, coconut or some other cooking oil, but definitely get some.
17. Spices and condiments. “Spice” up your pasta and oatmeal with some of the spices you already have in your cupboard and are accustomed to using, but lay in some extra. Garlic, pepper, tabasco, all your favorites.
18. 5 lbs of coffee and 100 tea bags. For some of us life just isn’t life without our coffee. Tea can be therapeutic and soothing as well.
19. 2 large bags of hard candies. Peppermints, butterscotch and lemon drops can go a long way toward making a hard situation bearable.
20. Flashlight and extra batteries. Lots of extra batteries. OK, I know, this isn’t edible. But you can never have enough flashlights and batteries.
Now I know what you’re saying. There are a lot of essentials I forgot. Remember this is a “starter” list. Some might say we need flour, wheat, yeast, and other baking necessities. Quite frankly a whole lot of folks today don’t have a clue what to do with flour, nor do they have an oven that works without electricity. Those things, and others, are important and should be a part of every food plan so don’t pass them up for your comprehensive plan.
As always, send your questions and comments to disasterprep.dave@gmail.com. Check my blog for previous columns at www.diasterprepdave.blogspot.com.
Dave Robinson is the author of “Disaster Prep For The Rest Of Us,” available on Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble, and other online booksellers.