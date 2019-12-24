BANDON — Diane Kimes was announced by the Greater Bandon Association as Bandon’s Volunteer of the Month at the Dec. 2 Bandon City Council meeting.
GBA presents this award to one of the many outstanding individuals that contribute to making Bandon a better community to live in. Kimes was presented the award in form of a plaque and a gift certificate from WinterRiver Books.
Kimes was recognized for her work on the AARP tax preparation program. She has worked for many, many years with the elderly and low-income families to serve the community for their tax needs. She rarely gets recognized for all of the hard work that she has put into helping the community.
The Greater Bandon Association will be honoring one of Bandon’s many volunteers who are making a difference in the community each month. Nominations should be e-mailed to harv@greaterbandon.org or mailed to P.O. Box 161.