BANDON - Probably everyone in town who's ever purchased paint locally recognizes Diane Hull. She's the paint lady who started her career in the hardware business at McNair Hardware when it was still downtown where Bandon Vision and Bandon Brewing Co. are now located.
There, she worked for Tom Kirk from 1994 to 2004 and learned the fine art of paint mixing, though she's knowledgeable about other hardware questions as well. McNair's closed in 2004.
Prior to working at McNair's, Hull worked for five years at Sprouse Reitz, where the Dollar Tree now sits.
She came to Hennick's Home Center in 2004, continuing to work in the paint department.
Hull retires on Thursday, June 20, and Hennick's invites the public to come have cake and coffee, offered all day, and say goodbye.
"I loved working both places," Hull said. "I love the colors of the paint and getting to know the people and what they like and how I could help them. It's just been a very enjoyable time for me here."
Hull lived in Riverton, then moved to Coos Bay where she and family members bought property together. But even the commute has been nice, she said.
"I take the same route every day, but each day is inspiring and beautiful," she said.
Hull plans to move to Oakdale, Calif. to be near her three daughters and the majority of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and closer to her brother.
"I can't wait," she said. "But I will miss every one of my customers because they are the ones who made my day, every day."