BANDON - The Dew Valley Club announces that over the past several years the club has consistently made annual cash donations to local charities and scholarships, averaging $5,000 to $6,000.
This is only possible because of customer support in the purchase of items made by the club's hard-working members.
Last fall, the Dew Valley Club Scholarship Quilt raffle project resulted in one lucky Portland woman winning a beautiful quilt. Raffle ticket sales helped fund two $1,000 scholarships to local high school seniors.
"We thank all of our supporters for allowing us to give to others," said club member Sandy Cullenward. "Our membership is growing and we welcome anyone who would like to join us in our mission."
Anyone interested is invited to stop by the Dew Valley Clubhouse at 48028 Highway 101 South in Bandon on Mondays when members are there working, or call 541-252-8162 to learn more about the club or lend a hand. The club also welcomes donations of fabric, denim jeans and any sewing items. The Dew Valley Club will also have a booth at the Bandon Old Town Marketplace this season, selling hand-sewn and other items, as well as quilt raffle tickets.