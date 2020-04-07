BANDON — After Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center CEO Amy Fine was fired on March 26, the Southern Coos Health District Board is seeking to hire an interim CEO as soon as possible and has been conducting interviews via Zoom video conference meetings. A decision has not yet been made.
The board is also seeking a chief financial officer, after Ana Mugica resigned in protest the morning following Fine's dismissal.
Several others said they'd resign the next morning, but only board member Tom Bedell resigned, along with Mugica.
One of those who decided to stay on, though upset with the board's decision, was Chief Nursing Officer Debi Ellis. Ellis took on the role of Acting CEO until an interim can be hired.
"I'm a place-holder," Ellis said when contacted last Friday. "We have a super good executive team and they have all the right skills."
Still, hiring an interim CEO right away is vital, Ellis said, because as soon as COVID-19 hits Coos County, she will be too busy helping her nursing staff deal with the crisis.
Surgical Services Manager Shawn March has been the point person as far as the hospital's COVID-19 response, Ellis said. March, an RN, is a former paramedic, firefighter and EMS operation manager.
"He's making sure we have everything ready from when we pull the trigger for our tents to our regional response efforts with Bay Area Hospital, Curry General Hospital, Coquille Valley Hospital and Umpqua Valley Hospital and what will be our strategies to keep non-COVID-19 patients safe and to treat COVID-19 patients."
Fine had been coordinating with city officials and local clergy to secure surge sites in Bandon where non-COVID-19 patients could be treated. After she was let go, hospital staff said they would no longer be able to continue that effort.
However, the surge sites are once again being negotiated. The idea, Ellis said, is to relieve Bay Area Hospital's swing bed population by moving them to Bandon's surge areas, especially those who are Bandon residents.
Ellis said one surge site being considered is at Bandon Christian Fellowship off Beach Loop Drive, in a newly constructed gym and activity center. The other possible site is at the Bandon Community Center in City Park. SCHD attorney Robert Miller is negotiating terms with city officials on the use of that building.
The hospital recently purchased nine new hospital beds and can use the ones they replaced for the surge center, Ellis said. In addition, there are 20 cots that could be used and the hospital has access to more. There are triage tents set up outside the hospital as well, with 10 cots available.
"We just want to have as many options as possible available if we need them," Ellis said. "The mutual trigger is once we start getting positive COVID-19 patients in Coos and Curry counties. At that point, we'd use the tents for the Emergency Department to screen if there is any suspicion of the coronavirus."
While Southern Coos Hospital is prepared in many ways, it is short on tests.
"A primary physician can write an order for a test, but the problem is it takes forever to get results," Ellis said. "If we had mass testing, it would be great."
The treatment for COVID-19 patients will be the same as it is nationwide: If people are really sick, they should go to the hospital, but if they are having minor symptoms, they can stay home and self-isolate.
As far as supplies, Ellis said Southern Coos has a good system in place.
"The government has decreased our allotment, but we have a pretty robust back-up of PPE's," she said, adding that half of the hospital's allotment of PPEs was redirected to more highly populated areas.
The hospital has also had an outpouring of homemade masks from the community.
"We love getting them because they are needed, but the general public needs them too, because it provides protection and, at a minimum, prevents germs from spreading to people around you," Ellis said.
She added that people are wasting N-95 masks by wearing them. The hospital doesn't even use them unless needed because they are so expensive.
The hospital is also hoping for surgical gowns from the community. A pattern is on the hospital's website and Facebook page. The gowns will be used by physicians who want to see non-COVID-19 patients, but need protection and don't want to waste hospital gowns. Those who want to make gowns can contact employee Kathy Mann, who is coordinating the effort, by calling 541-347-2426.
"We can wash them overnight and not waste them," Ellis said of the gowns. "Then physicians can see patients safely."
The hospital is also using Telemed to help those who can't go to the doctor's office.
Ellis said the hospital expects to have a surge of COVID-19 patients in a couple of weeks.
"Everyone's being really good about staying inside and I think that will make a difference," she said. "Our staff here ... Ellis choked up ... "We have staff arranging to bring 5th wheels and RVs so they don't have to go home."
If people have room for a temporary 5th wheel or RV on their property, they are asked to call the hospital.
"I've never had an opportunity to work with a better group of people in my life," Ellis added.
