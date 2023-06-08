On June 5th, 2023, around 3:04 pm, Coos County Dispatch received a call from Jennifer Greenfield (53) requesting assistance as her boat was disabled and beached on the Coquille River near Bullards Beach in Bandon.

Deputies R. Baker and B. Kent responded to the area using a Coos County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division jet boat.

