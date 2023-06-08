On June 5th, 2023, around 3:04 pm, Coos County Dispatch received a call from Jennifer Greenfield (53) requesting assistance as her boat was disabled and beached on the Coquille River near Bullards Beach in Bandon.
Deputies R. Baker and B. Kent responded to the area using a Coos County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division jet boat.
Upon arrival, Deputies noticed Ms. Greenfield’s 15-foot aluminum boat was almost entirely out of the water.
The windy conditions made it extremely difficult for the boat to be removed from the sand bar, but by using their available resources, Deputies Baker and Kent were able to safely get the boat back in the water and tow it back to the dock.
The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the community to remain safe when boating and using your local waterways.
Thank you to Deputies Baker and Kent for assisting Ms. Greenfield with the incident and providing her with the appropriate safety tips!
