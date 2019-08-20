BANDON - Sunset Oceanfront Lodging announces that sales director Denise Skillman will retire at the end of August after a 20-year career with the firm. When she began as a front desk agent in 1999, the motel had 45 rooms and managed a handful of beach cottages. There are 66 units now.
Skillman became office manager in 2001, supervising front desk agents and performing general secretarial duties. When she became sales director in 2002, she continued to mentor front desk staff and drew on personal travels and prior experience to add advertising, group bookings and special projects.
“It was the ‘other duties as assigned’ that kept the job exciting,” she said.
Previous experience included newspaper production and property redevelopment in San Diego, and 12 years as Bandon’s City Recorder. She also holds a master’s degree in art history from the University of Oregon.
“I have enjoyed meeting travelers from all over the world and pointing out attractions that make Bandon such a unique place to visit,” Skillman said. “In turn, they have told me of intriguing places I would like to visit someday,” she added.
She looks forward to reading, writing, traveling, gardening, and remaining active in her church during retirement.
Sunset Lodging will host an informal reception from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, in the lobby at 1865 Beach Loop Drive to celebrate Skillman’s retirement. Everyone is welcome.