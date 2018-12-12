Motorists traveling U.S. Highway 101 between Coos Bay and Bandon next week should expect intermittent daytime lane closures and 20 minute delays due to hazard tree removal work.
The work will take place along U.S. Highway 101 near East Beaver Hill Road at milepost 253, about 15 miles south of Coos Bay, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, Dec. 17-21.
This area frequently experiences high winds, causing large trees to fall in winter storms. Removing trees close to the roadway will improve safety for the traveling public.
For more information, contact Dan Latham, ODOT Public Affairs, 541-957-3601 or Dan.Latham@odot.state.or.us.