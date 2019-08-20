EUGENE — U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Oregon, has announced several meetings and tours across southwest Oregon during the remaining weeks in August.
On Wednesday, Aug. 21, DeFazio, chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, will deliver a keynote address to the Oregon Coastal Caucus Economic Summit in Florence. His remarks will address the need for investment in and modernization of roads, bridges, ports, airports and wastewater systems to strengthen the economy, create good-paying jobs, reduce congestion, boost commerce and decrease carbon emissions. His speech will be followed by an on-stage interview by Oregon Rep. Caddy McKeown, D-Coos Bay.
On Thursday, Aug. 22, at lunchtime, DeFazio will discuss his recent work in Congress with the Springfield City Club. Later in the afternoon, he will hold a town hall meeting at the Campbell Community Center where he will discuss his work to strengthen the solvency of Social Security, improve the Social Security cost of living adjustment formula and increase funding for the Senior Corps Program.
On Friday, Aug. 23, DeFazio will discuss access to affordable care and the rising cost of prescription drugs at a town hall meeting in Roseburg. Also part of the discussion will be his letter to the VA Roseburg Healthcare System outlining his concerns with the recent decision to accelerate the closure of the medical center’s Emergency Department and convert the facility to an Urgent Care clinic.
DeFazio will be in Eugene on Monday, Aug. 26, to tour the Eugene Airport’s new taxiway rehabilitation project. DeFazio has been instrumental in securing recent funding for the taxiway project as well as a new explosive detection machine and an additional security screening lane. Later in the afternoon DeFazio will host a roundtable discussion with stakeholders about improving Amtrak service to Southwest Oregon.
On Aug. 27 and 28, DeFazio will host a series of town hall meetings in Gold Beach, Brookings and Coos Bay to discuss infrastructure needs on the South Coast. Last Fall, DeFazio secured $13 million from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to fund critical dredging and safety projects in Southwest Oregon. He also secured a $20 million grant to rehabilitate and replace as many as 15 rail bridges along the Coos Bay Rail Line. He helped cut through bureaucratic red tape to secure a $3 million grant for Southwest Oregon Community College to help build a Health, Science and Technology Building.
DeFazio will visit the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North Bend on Wednesday, Aug. 28, to tour the planned Airport Rescue and Firefighting Station for which he secured more than $10 million.
Details for DeFazio’s August meetings are below:
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Keynote address and on-stage interview with Rep. Caddy McKeown, Oregon Coastal Caucus Economic Summit, 12:45-1:30 p.m., Three Rivers Casino, 5647 Highway 126, Florence
Thursday, Aug. 22
Speech to Springfield City Club, 12-1 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 3528 Gateway Street, Springfield
Town hall meeting on seniors’ issues, 1:30-2:30 p.m.. Campbell Community Center,. 155 High St., Eugene
Friday, Aug. 23
Town hall meeting on healthcare, 2-3 p.m., Umpqua Community College, Centerstage Theatre, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg
Monday, Aug. 26
Eugene Airport tour, 12-1:30 p.m., 28801 Douglas Drive. Eugene
Stakeholder roundtable on Amtrak service to Southwest Oregon, 2-3 p.m., UO College of Design, School of Art + Design, 510 Oak Street, Eugene
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Transportation and infrastructure town hall meeting, 5-6 p.m., Curry Public Library, 94341 Third St., Gold Beach
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Transportation and infrastructure town hall meeting, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Chetco Community Public Library, 405 Alder St., Brookings
Southwest Oregon Regional Airport tour, 3-4 p.m., 1100 Airport Lane, North Bend
Transportation and infrastructure town hall meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Coos History Museum, 1210 N. Front St., Coos Bay