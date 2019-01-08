BANDON - Debra Guzman, family nurse practitioner, will join the family of practitioners in the Southern Coos Hospital’s Multi-Specialty Clinic. She begins the first week of January and is accepting patients now. For anyone wishing to make an appointment with Guzman, call the SCH Multi-Specialty Clinic at 541-329-0154.
Guzman joins Dr. Megan Holland, Elizabeth Ogunnaike, DNP, and Dr. Babak Baharloo, DPM, in the SCH Multi-Specialty Clinic.
Guzman was born in Southern California. She moved to Missouri when she was 5 years old because her parents wanted her to be raised in a more rural environment. Her mother was interested in medicine and always had medical books around the house. From an early age, Guzman fell in love with these books and never even thought about going into a different field. After high school, she trained as a dental hygienist. After getting married and starting a family, she decided that she wanted to continue her education and went into nursing. She attended Missouri Southern University for her Associate Degree in Nursin, Oklahoma Western University for her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and received her Masters of Science in Nursing at Pittsburg State University.
After living and practicing in Missouri, a class 5 tornado struck her hometown of Joplin and she decided that maybe it was time for a change. She moved to Pendleton, where she met her second husband, Ruben, who works in the Southern Coos Hospital laboratory as a phlebotomist. In the 1990’s Ruben had lived in Bandon, and when Debra and Ruben began dating, he suggested that they go visit. Debra had vowed that she would never live in a small town, but after visiting she fell in love with the place. In 2012, the Guzmans moved to Bandon.
Debra most recently worked at the Waterfall Clinic, located in North Bend. She is looking forward to joining her husband at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center. She recently took on the role of support group leader for the new support group, sponsored by Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, designed for those caregivers and supporters of people with prostate cancer.