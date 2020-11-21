The Port Orford Giving Tree is accepting signups online through Nov. 23.
To sign up to be included on the tree, visit https://www.portorfordchristmas.org or https://www.portorfordrotary.org.
People also can call Theresia at 541-332-2750 with questions or to receive a pdf application by email.
Applications must by received by Nov. 23 so that the tags will be available for the Angel Shoppers during the week of Thanksgiving in time for Black Friday shopping. The tags will be at Rogue Credit Union and Coos-Curry Electric Cooperative, and wrapped packages with tags secured should be returned to those same locations by Dec. 9.
This year’s gift pickup will be in drive-through style at the Port Orford Library parking lot on Dec. 12. All drivers are asked to wear masks while talking with volunteers and picking up gifts.
Donation envelopes also will be available at the tag locations for people who would like to donate funds for the food bag program or who would like to select a tag and have someone else do the shopping. Call 541-332-2750 with any questions.
“COVID-19 has made 2020 difficult, so let’s see what we can do to bring on the holiday cheer,” Rotary officials said. “We thank the many shoppers for selecting a tag and shopping for a child. This project does not work without the generosity of this community, and our Rotary Elf Team thanks everyone for their participation.”
The Port Orford Rotary Club also “is grateful for the continued project support from Rogue Credit Union and Coos-Curry Electric Cooperative,” officials said.
