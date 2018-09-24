BANDON - The Greater Bandon Association has named the September recipient of its Volunteer of the Month award. Daniel Graham has been chosen as GBA begins its fourth year of presenting this award to the many outstanding individuals that contribute to making Bandon a better community to live in. Graham was presented the award in form of a plaque and a gift certificate from Bandon Coffee Cafe at the Sept. 10 Bandon City Council meeting.
While Graham is most often recognized for the contributions that Face Rock Creamery makes to the community, he personally has dedicated 18 years of service as a volunteer for the City of Bandon beginning with the Citizen’s Patrol. As the city's animal control officer, he has given his time for lost dogs or dogs at large. He serves on the Bandon Utilities Commission and recently completed his second term on the Planning Commission where he served two years as vice-chairman.
The Greater Bandon Association will be honoring one of Bandon’s many volunteers that are making a difference in the community each month. Nominations for the October award should be e-mailed to harv@greaterbandon.org or mailed to P.O. Box 161 by close of business on Sept. 28.