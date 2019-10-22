GOLD BEACH – The Curry County Board of Commissioners recently passed Ordinance 19-12 which, effective Jan. 14, 2020, amends the Curry County Code and creates a Suicide Prevention and Awareness Council.
The Council will consist of members of agencies and societal segments that are impacted by, provide for, and influence awareness, prevention and suicidal attempts. The Council will comprise 17 members. Membership shall include a representative from the following: law enforcement officer; first responder (i.e. EMT, Fire); medical (doctor, nurse, hospital board member, community care organization); youth education; trained social worker therapist, counselor, or peer support; substance abuse/recovery; elder services; juvenile programming; veterans programming or services; a city mayor or administrator; tribal community; faith based community; one youth ambassador; media; and three lay people. .
Council membership is a four-year term, except the youth ambassador, who will serve a one-year term. All members will be appointed by and serve at the pleasure of the Curry County Board of Commissioners. Once at least nine members have been appointed, the Council will convene a meeting.
You have free articles remaining.
The Curry County Suicide Prevention and Awareness Council will develop and recommend to the agencies that serve within the county, and to the public, plans and tools to provide for and influence the prevention and awareness of suicide in Curry County. Duties include but are not limited to the study of preventing suicide, plans for the prevention of suicide, and informing agencies and the general public of resources and plans to bring awareness to suicides in the county.
Interested residents are encouraged to apply. Applications can be found at the Curry County website: www.co.curry.or.us. Or a paper application can be attained by calling 541-247-3296. Applications are due not later than Jan. 16, 2020.