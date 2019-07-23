GOLD BEACH - The 107th annual Curry County Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, July 24-27, at the Event Center on the Beach on U.S. Highway 101 in Gold Beach.
More than 8,000 visitors are expected to visit the fair to view exhibits of creative art, photography produce, culinary art, hobby crafts, floral and animals entered by members of the Curry County community. This year's theme is "You Don't See THAT Everyday!" Guest will also watch locals show their talents in the Curry Talent Round-up and Battle of the Bands, see babies race across a tarp and vie for being the most beautiful, and more.
New this year, children will be provided with the tools to make things and take home their creations in the Make and Take from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Showcase Building all four days. Children can also play games and explore the life of honeybees provided by Oregon South Coast Beekeepers Association.
Of course, the fair will have carnival rides provided by Paul Maurer Shows, Bulls and Barrels rodeo, Tuff Trucks competitions and 4-H events including the Junior Livestock Auction. Plus, there are headliner entertainers including Karen Quest performing “Cowgirl Tricks,” XPogo performing stunts on pogo sticks, Duane Nelson reciting cowboy poetry, Paul “Dizzy Hips” Blair showing his Hula Hoop skills, Hathaway Jones telling tall tales and the Southern Oregon Scottish Bagpipers.
On Saturday at 11 a.m. is the Curry County Fair Grand Parade down Ellensburg Avenue from the post office to the fairgrounds. Along the route, spectators will see community floats, view equestrians and greet the Crook family, this year’s grand marshals.
General admission is $8 daily, veterans and seniors 62 and older are admitted for $5 ($3 on Wednesday), children 6-12 are admitted for $2 (free on Friday) and children younger than 6 are admitted free. A season pass is $25. On Thursday, a family (two adults/three children) is admitted for $15. Onsite parking is $3.
Carnival armbands are available for $30 for unlimited rides all day. Tickets can be purchased for $25 in advance in Gold Beach at Ray’s Food Place, McKay’s Market and Corner Drug, in Brookings at Wright’s Custom Framing and Art Supplies and in Harbor at New Wave Video. A four-day pass is also available.
For more information, call 541-247-4541, send email to curryfair@gmail.com, stop by the office at 29392 Ellensburg Ave. in Gold Beach, or visit www.eventcenteronthebeach.com.