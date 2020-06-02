Bandon Public Library
Contributed photo

BANDON — Curbside checkouts are back at the Bandon Public Library.

Library staff is using the window by the community puzzle to safely use in-person service at the library. To use the service, patrons will place their items on hold, and once their item arrives, staff will contact them offering a curbside appointment, according to Library Director Jennifer Croft.

Mailing services will also continue for patrons who aren't comfortable with, or able to leave their homes for curbside, as long as funding for that program remains available. Patrons can either wait for a call, or call 541-347-3221 to arrange for either service.

