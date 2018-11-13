BANDON - A packed house listened to Colonel Jonathon Park, MD, talk about the conflict in Afghanistan as part of the Veterans Day program at the Bandon Historical Society Museum Saturday, Nov. 10. The doctor, who practices locally with the North Bend Medical Clinic, shared his first-hand experience of serving in the Afghan conflict.
Free admission for the day was provided by Edgewaters restaurant and Ocean Spray, Bandon. Museum board member Rick Hinojosa has been the organizer of the museum’s Veterans Day events for several years.
The museum parking lot was covered with restored and replica military vehicles. Inside, local collectors including Steven Joyce, Cliff Lint and Alex Tessman shared military collections. To commemorate the 100 year anniversary of the end of World War I, museum volunteers prepared extra exhibits on the roles of the Spruce Division and the Home Guards in Bandon during WWI.
Approximately 150 people visited or participated in the museum event, held a day before Veterans Day.
Local author Patti Strain will give a PowerPoint presentation and a talk at the museum at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 in connection with her latest book "World War II: Lest We Forget." The program will be free.
Bandon’s museum is located at the corner of U.S. Highway 101 and Fillmore Avenue.