BANDON - This year's cranberry harvest will be finished for most local growers by Thanksgiving, in time for them, and others, to enjoy the yield.
That's what was on Ed Freitag's mind earlier this month at Friday Farms, a family farm that he and his brothers - twin Ted, and brothers John and Jerry - purchased in 1979 and continue to manage with the help of their families.
Friday Farms has a divided total of 94 acres and that day Freitag's sons Aaron and Kirk, along with Kirk's wife Shawna, were harvesting his last two bogs. Of Ed and his wife Nancy's six children (Kirk, Aaron, Todd, Mindy, Brian and Julie), and many grandchildren, all of them at one time or another have helped with the harvest.
It was a late start this year for many local growers, Freitag said, as farmers waited until the color was at its most vibrant. Oregon berries are prized for their high color, known as "brix" in the industry, and are mostly used to make juice because of that quality.
Ed and his brothers moved to Bandon from Nyssa, where they were dairy farmers. Their father would visit the area in the 1970s and always wanted to move the family, but retired before he could do so. After their sons purchased the farm, he and his wife would come help during harvest. The farm was purchased from Bill Soper and Jimmy Olsen and shortly after, the McFarlin vines were removed and replanted with three different kinds of Stevens vines.
"It's been good for us here," Freitag said. "I like the independence and being outdoors and there's always lots to do. It's a good experience for the kids too. It's hard wok but hard work always pays off."
This year, while it was a good year for producing cranberries, all growers in the industry throughout the U.S. are not allowed to deliver all of their crop. That's because the industry is regulated by the grower-run Cranberry Marketing Committee, which makes recommendations to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Growers this year, as well as in 2017, are under a volume regulation order by the CMC because of a glut in the market, and must hold back 25 percent of their crop, based on their farm's history of yield over the last six years. Last year, growers had to hold back 15 percent of their yield.
In Bandon, there are independent growers and growers who belong to the Ocean Spray cooperative.
Friday Farms belongs to the Ocean Spray Co-op and their bogs are in the A-pool, which means they receive the highest price for their berries, once they have been sold on the market by Ocean Spray. Freitag said he is hoping to receive 30 to 40 cents per pound this year.
The families will absorb the profits lost from not being able to deliver that 25 percent. They also took measures to minimize their harvest this year, knowing the order would still be in effect.
"We kind of knew this was coming so we didn't fertilize as much so we didn't end up with as big a crop," Freitag said. "Our crop is considerably lower, so we don't lose as much. It helps out all the way around."
Ocean Spray Director of Global Corporate Affairs Kellyanne Dignan, who is based at corporate headquarters in Lakeville-Middleboro, Mass., said volume regulations are common for smaller crops such as cranberries, nuts and maple syrup.
"When supply and demand are not in sync, a volume regulation order can be initiated," Dignan said.
The marketing order control has been in place since 2001 but has been enacted only four times since then, including this year and last year, she explained.
Ocean Spray growers are allowed to deliver their extra berries, and Ocean Spray plants will dispose of the 25 percent to make sure those berries don't get onto the market. The berries will be used for compost, donated to food banks, used for animal feed or in industry research.
"We just can't turn it into juice or sell it at the store," Dignan said.
"(Ocean Spray) supports the volume regulation and we will be compliant," she added. "On the global market, you have to have ways to make sure there's a supply, and (the cranberry industry's) volume regulation is working," she said. "The inventory will be at the lowest it's been in 10 years by next August."
One-hundred percent of profits from Ocean Spray berries go back to farmers.
"Our goal is to make as much profit as possible to return back to the grower," Dignan said. "It was a good crop this year and we're excited about Thanksgiving."
About cranberries
Oregon is the third highest cranberry producing state in the U.S., with growers delivering 480,000 barrels in 2017. Roughly 200,000 of those barrels are from Ocean Spray growers, with the remainder delivered from independent growers to independent receivers, who market their own berries. There are 700 Ocean Spray growers in the U.S., with 60 of those in Oregon. Independent growers also have formed their own co-ops, including one along the South Coast.
Cranberries grow in recessed bogs on vines. During harvest, the bog is flooded with water and a beater - a machine that loosens the berries from the vines - is driven around the bog. The berries float to the top and are then gathered with a boom and loaded by conveyor into large tubs on trucks.
The berries are delivered to receiving stations, where they are processed and often frozen for later use. A small percentage of berries are sold fresh in markets.