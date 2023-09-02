Bandon’s longtime community festival has become one of the premier events on the Oregon Coast.
The Cranberry Festival takes place the second weekend in September.
It offers all of the events and entertainment that come with a town festival – including live music shows, food and craft vendors, a parade, car show, kids’ activities and the crowning of cranberry royalty.
“It’s been a tradition that we’ve had for years and years,” said Margaret Pounder, an event organizer with the Bandon Chamber of Commerce.
The longtime Bandon resident said she loves the community aspect of the event, which takes place on Sept. 9 and 10.
“It’s a safe community environment where you get to see familiar faces and celebrate the town you live in,” she said. “You get to see friends you haven’t seen in a while and watch kids having an awesome time playing games, or getting their face painted.”
The festival is also very popular with visitors.
“Hotels are generally sold out months in advance for the festival,” Pounder said.
The festival is named for the community’s top agricultural crop.
A Cranberry Kitchen will highlight favorite cranberry dishes from locals. The winner of the contest is crowned queen or king of the kitchen.
Food vendors will offer a variety of cranberry-themed items for sale. A local cranberry farm will have items for sale at the festival as well.
A favorite aspect of the event is the free live music offered throughout the weekend. The music starts right after the parade on Saturday and continues through 9 p.m. Saturday night, then starts back up again on Sunday.
Organizers said they are happy to welcome back headliner Morgan Alexander.
The Nashville based, Oregon native is known for his soul-filled voice and energy in his performance and recordings. The singer/songwriter has had numerous Indie cuts and has shared the stage with some of the biggest national acts like Little Big Town, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and John Michael Montgomery.
Alexander will be taking the stage at 6 p.m. Saturday and again at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Cranberry Festival organizers said they reworked the festival layout to be more user-friendly – increasing the amount of parking at the festival and also offering shuttles to and from Bandon’s City Park.
Parking will be located at the south end of the City Park, and the majority of festival vendors and activities will be situated at the north end of the park.
“There should be no way people cannot find a way to get to the festival and be very easily transported there, whether it's by their own vehicle or by the shuttle,” Pounder said.
Cranberry Festival organizers said they are excited for the cranberry coronation. This year it will include royalty and royalty-in-training with 29 little princesses and a little prince.
“That’s always a hit. The kids are darling and always fun to watch,” Cranberry Festival organizer Pounder said.
For a full schedule of Cranberry Festival events and activities visit: bandon.com/2023-cranberry-festival-events.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In