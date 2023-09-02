Cranberry Festival at Bandon City Park

The Bandon Cranberry Festival is the longest running festival on the Oregon Coast.

 Photo by Breeana Laughlin

Bandon’s longtime community festival has become one of the premier events on the Oregon Coast.

The Cranberry Festival takes place the second weekend in September.

Cranberry Mom
Katie Adams helps 1-year-old Jonah Adams  play a game in the children's play area at Bandon's City Park at the 2022 Cranberry Festival.
Cranberry Car Show
Bandon Resident Bob Shaffar brought his 1938 Chevy Coupe Master Deluxe to the Cranberry Festival classic car show last year.
Cranberry Band
The Rogue Strings at the Cranberry Festival in Bandon in 2023.
