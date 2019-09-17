Cranberry Festival 2019 - Parade winners Sep 17, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} 1 of 8 The Bandon High School Band won first place in the music division AMY MOSS STRONG Bandon Western World Kendall Siewell and her horse won first place in the animal division, led by her cousin Nikki Lakey. AMY MOSS STRONG Bandon Western World Bandon Crossings won first place in the vehicle division with their decorated golf cart. AMY MOSS STRONG Bandon Western World The Southern Coos Hospital float won first place in the float division. AMY MOSS STRONG Bandon Western World The VFW won second place in the float division. AMY MOSS STRONG Bandon Western World Bandon Crossings also won second place in the vehicles division with another decorated golf cart. AMY MOSS STRONG Bandon Western World The Coos County Mounted Sheriff's Posse won second place in the animal division. AMY MOSS STRONG Bandon Western World The Bandon ukelele group the Off Notes won second place in the music division. AMY MOSS STRONG Bandon Western World Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Cranberry Festival Parade winners × You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-717-2565 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. Become a Member Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Second Domino's to open in downtown Coos Bay Mosquito advisory issued for Coos County Woman identified in fatal U.S. Highway 101 crash 7-week-old infant diagnosed with often-fatal rare disease Bandon man arrested after man critically injured trying to break up fight View All Promotions promotion spotlight Which season are you? promotion spotlight What's your home style? Print Ads Sale Shana Jos Red Door Realty LLC - Ad from 2019-09-14 Sep 14, 2019 Shana Jo's Red Door Realty 1024 S. 2nd St, Coos Bay, OR 97420 541-404-0198 Website Car LES SCHWAB - Coos Bay & North Bend - Ad from 2019-09-12 Sep 12, 2019 Les Schwab - Coos Bay & North Bend 579 S Broadway, Coos Bay, OR 97420 541-267-3163 Website Ad Vault 7 Devils Brewing Co - Ad from 2019-09-16 Sep 16, 2019 7 Devils Brewing 847 South 2nd Street, Coos Bay, OR 97420 541-808-3738 Website Sale KREUTZER, SCOTT - Ad from 2019-09-18 1 hr ago Service Reedsport Church of God - Ad from 2019-09-18 1 hr ago Reedsport Church Of God 2191 Birch Ave, Reedsport, OR 97467 541-271-3928 Website Service Circle T Glass Mirror & Construction - Ad from 2019-09-18 1 hr ago Sale Y MARINA - Ad from 2019-09-12 Sep 12, 2019 Y Marina 1307 Newmark Ave, Coos Bay, OR 97420 541-888-5501 Office Brandmuscle/US Cellular - Ad from 2019-09-12 Sep 12, 2019 U.s. Cellular 783 S Broadway, Coos Bay, OR 97420 541-290-8722 Website Home BASSETT HYLAND ENERGY - Ad from 2019-09-16 Sep 16, 2019 Bassett Hyland Energy Co Cardlocks 425 W Lockhart Ave, Coos Bay, OR 97420 541-267-2107 Website Home COASTAL WINDOW COVERINGS - Ad from 2019-09-18 1 hr ago Coastal Window Coverings PO Box 553, Reedsport, OR 97467 541-271-5058