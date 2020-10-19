COOS COUNTY — Property owners can expect to receive their tax statements in the next few weeks, according to a press release from Coos County.
County officials say payments have to be made or postmarked before Nov. 16 to avoid late fees. This year, payments will be process through a center in Portland to speed up the delivery of tax dollars to special districts, schools and other agencies in the county that use the money.
Payments can be made online, by mail or in person at the County Tax Office (250 North Baxter Street, Coquille). The courthouse has limited access at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the county recommends paying by mail or online.
Payments can be made by credit card on the county's website at www.co.coos.or.us.
Payment information is available by contacting coostax@co.coos.or.us or 541-396-7725. Property value information is available by contacting dharris@co.coos.or.us or 541-396-7900, and appeals of property value information may be made by contacting tdalton@co.coos.or.us or 541-396-7600.
The county's total tax due is just under $81 million for the year, an increase of about 4.5% over last year.
