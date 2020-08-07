BANDON — Interested in serving the city of Bandon? There are three positions on the Bandon City Council and the position of mayor open in the Nov 3 election.
Longtime Mayor Mary Schamehorn, along with longtime councilors Brian Vick and Geri Procetto have announced their intention to file once again. Longtime councilor Claudine Hundhausen has said will not be seeking re-election.
The filing deadline is 5 p.m., Aug. 25. However, the city recorder will need the information prior to that so it can be verified with the Coos County Elections Department.
Those interested should pick up a candidate's manual and a campaign finance manual at City Hall, 555 Highway 101. The manuals will guide candiates through the nomination process to run for Bandon city offices.
Two forms, also available at City Hall, must be filed with the city recorder prior to collecting the required 25 signatures. It is recommended to call the city recorder at 541-347-2437 to set up an appointment to go through the process.
Councilors serve a term of four years. Three counciors are elected at each biennial general election. The three candidates receiving the highest number of botes are elected councilors for the ensuing term.
The mayor serves a two-year term.
A person is eligible for an elected office of the City of Bandon if they are a qualified elector and has resided in the city during the 12 months immediately preceding the election.
A list of the candidates who have filed will be published following the filing deadline.
