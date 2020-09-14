COOS BAY — The Coos Bay City Council will hold a work session to discuss the vacation of the Lindy Lane right of way as part of project preparation work for the Timber Cove Manufactured Home Park.
The work session will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, in council chambers, 500 Central Ave., Coos Bay and will be limited to discussion only and no formal action will be taken. Social distancing and COVID-19 mask requirements will be in place.
The Timber Cove Manufactured Home Park project to develop up to 447 homes was approved by the City Council in July. With access off of Ocean Boulevard to Lindy Lane, the project will include a community building, playground, open space, parking, storage areas, public and private street improvements, sidewalks and infrastructure to support the homes and other amenities.
Necessary city applications have been submitted for many public improvements and common use areas, according to the City of Coos Bay. As a part of the project preparation work, the City Council has initiated vacation proceedings to vacate the south most 1035+/- feet of Lindy Lane right of way. This portion of Lindy Lane, which is bound on the east and west, will serve to access the project and is owned by the Timber Cove project developer. The right of way vacation, if approved, will facilitate improved access to the future homes, according to the city.
On Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. the City Council will consider and take action on the Lindy Lane right of way vacation at a public hearing in the City Hall council chambers.
Comments for the City Council for either meeting regarding the proposed right of way vacation may be presented in person or provided in writing in advance to Public Works and Community Development Director Jim Hossley via the USPS at Coos Bay City Hall, 500 Central Ave., Coos Bay Oregon 97420. Comments by email are also welcome to jhossley@coosbay.org. For questions, call 541-269-8918.
