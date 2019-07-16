Corrections
The Bandon Western World inadvertently named the incorrect youth winner of the Port of Bandon's Cardboard Boat Races on the Fourth of July. The correct winners are listed in the photo on this page. Sorry, Ben, and congratulations on your perseverance!
The paper also misnamed the band that played at the Old Town Marketplace on the morning of the Fourth of July as Kenny, Rob and Bob. Rob Hamilton retired from the popular local band a few years ago. The band, now called Caught Red Handed, includes members Bob Shaffar, Kenny Croes and Bob Dado. We are reprinting the photo on this page.
In one final error (it was one of those weeks) the Bandon Western World announced the Greater Bandon Association's Volunteer of the Month for July on the front page, but neglected to put the article on an inside page. That article and photo is included on this page. Congratulations to Eric and Colleen Wiesel for a much-deserved honor.
Editor Amy Moss Strong apologizes for the errors and any distress or irritation they may have caused.