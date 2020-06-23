A photo in the June 18 Bandon Western World indicated that local muralist Vicki Affatati, who recently painted a new sign for Bandon Card & Gift Shoppe, was offering her services free for local nonprofits. Affatati offered to paint a sign free of charge for Coastal Harvest Food Gleaners and it was somehow sent out as an email blast. Her services are available, but not at no cost. To contact Affatati, email her at vickiaffatati@gmail.com.
A story in the June 18 Bandon Western World listed the Bandon Public Library's budget deficit at 66%. While the deficit is significant and has led to three layoffs at the library, it is not 66%. The Editor regrets the numeric mistake.
