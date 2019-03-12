BANDON - A Corned Beef & Cabbage and Silent Dessert Auction fundraiser will be held at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, March 16, at Seabird Chapel, 880 Seabird Drive SW in Bandon.
There is a suggested donation of $7 for the dinner and all proceeds will benefit Grace Christian Tutoring School. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Grace Christian Tutoring School is a not-for-profit school offering pre-kindergarten through 12th grade Christian education. It's a home-school valued education in classroom settings. Funds raised at the event will go directly to providing curriculum, utilities, insurance, background checks, field trips and other faculty needs. Teachers are paid individually through direct contact with the parents, with variable yet affordable pricing.
For more information, call 541-435-3027.