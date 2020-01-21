{{featured_button_text}}

Jan. 14-20

Menacing

At 7:59 a.m. on Jan. 14, Coquille Police responded to a menacing call at 615 East Eighth St. Those who called reported to CQPD that the subject was making threats and brandishing a firearm.

Harassment

At 3:12 a.m. on Jan. 16, Coquille Police responded to a harassment call at 785 East 12th St. Police charged 29-year-old Brandon Dalton with harassment, and transported him to the Coos County Jail.

Criminal Trespass

At 12:28 p.m. on Jan. 17, Coquille Police responded to a disorderly conduct call at east Fifth Street, Coquille Valley Hospital. Police were called to assist with a combative patient, and charged 32-year-old Anthony Ross with criminal trespass. Ross was transported to the Coos County Jail.

Misuse of 911

At 6:04 a.m. on Jan. 19 Coquille Police charged Suzanne Fields with misuse of 911 at 1091 West 10th St.

