COOS COUNTY - A Coquille man is dead following a crash on state Highway 42 on Saturday afternoon.
According to Oregon State Police, at approximately 4 p.m. on Oct. 20, OSP and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 42 near milepost 33 in Coos County, 4 miles west of Remote.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a 1998 Toyota Tacoma, operated by Thomas Wagner, 28, from Coquille, was westbound on Highway 42 when it crossed into the eastbound lanes and struck a 2004 Chevrolet 2500 that was pulling an ATV trailer and being operated by Dwayne Stockton, 44, from Roseburg.
Wagner, who was reportedly not wearing his safety belt, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Passengers in the Toyota Tacoma, Katelyn Wiley, 26, from Broadbent and Blaine Monson, 23, from Myrtle Point were both transported with injuries. Neither were wearing safety belts.
Speed and alcohol use by Wagner are being investigating as probable causes of the crash.
Stockton, who was driving the Chevrolet, was transported to the hospital with injuries. His passengers Douglas Grinstead, 43, from Roseburg, Justin Grinstead, 19, from Roseburg, and a juvenile male were all treated at the scene for injuries.
Oregon State Police were assisted by Coos County Sheriff's Office, Myrtle Point Police, Bandon Police, Bridge Fire, Myrtle Point EMS, Coquille Ambulance, Coos Sumner Fire, and ODOT.