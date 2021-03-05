The Coquille City Council opted not to purchase a street sweeper for the city, saying the money could be better spent improving streets.
By a 5-2 vote, with Mayor Sam Flaherty and Councilman John Cooper voting in favor, the council opted not to move money from contingency to streets to purchase the street sweeper.
“It is my personal opinion our streets are in terrible condition,” Councilor Julie Nighswonger said. “I drive through two potholes every day. My car basically bottoms out on Second Street.”
That seemed to be the prevailing thought process for the council after Community Development Director Hailey Sheldon asked for the street sweeper, saying the city could better preserve its roads and save money in the long-run if it owned one. The city is currently renting one when work needs done.
Sheldon asked the council to move $77,000 from the contingency line to the streets line to allow the $270,000 purchase.
City Accounting Director Rick Hohnbaum told the council it had the authority to move the money. But he did suggest maybe waiting a few months before doing so.
“I think we really need to look at a street sweeper, but I think we should look at it in the budget cycle,” Hohnbaum said. “The agenda item moves money from the contingency fund to the street fund. Whether you spend it is up to you.”
Councilor Matt Rowe agreed with Hohnbaum.
"I do think we do need to look at a getting a street sweeper. The question is about the appropriate time,” Rowe said. “I’d rather do it in the budget cycle where we have more input, more public comment.”
After the council voted not to move the contingency funding, Sheldon told the council she wished she had known earlier before she and others spent significant time learning and choosing what they felt was the best piece of equipment.
“I can gather we’re not going to vote yes on the street sweeper, so I’ll move along quickly,” she told the council. “If you see the instance in the future that you think there’s no way I’m going to vote on this, tell me. Email me, call me. I’m one person.”
Rowe told Sheldon there are better ways to spend the money.
“If you had asked me, I would have said I don’t want to buy a street sweeper,” he said. “I think it’s a money pit. I think we could spend the money better patching holes.”
Flaherty disagreed, saying one reason the roads are in disrepair is they aren’t cleaned properly.
“Although potholes are easy to identify, the contributing factor to deteriorating streets is dirty streets,” the mayor said. “How do we consider the amount we spend? I would consider it preventive maintenance. I would advise there is a need for a street sweeper. This is a need in our community.”
Sheldon said the city currently owns a street sweeper that is a 1975 model and doesn’t do the job. She said the one she hoped to purchase would last the city 30 years.
Councilor Jay Westrum said he wants to see streets repaired before making such a big investment in a street sweeper.
“I don’t think there’s anyone up here who does not want to get a street sweeper,” he said. “I think we need to repair some streets, so we have something to sweep. The majority of the streets in the town have not been updated since the horse and buggy days.”
Sheldon said she would use the budget process to try again to get a street sweeper.
“We can do this through the budget process,” she said. “I can make an argument for the street sweeper if anyone wants to hear it.”
After voting not to move the money, the agenda item for the street sweeper did not receive a motion and failed.
