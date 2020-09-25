BANDON — The Southern Coos Health Foundation, Southern Coos Hospital and the community celebrates the 12th Community Light, Harv Schubothe of the Greater Bandon Association.
Nominated for “being consistently positive and engaged with the Main Street business community and community at large and for providing a shining example of what a community light is. Your diligence and dedication to the growth and economic prosperity of the entire community is recognized and appreciated.”
Originally from Portland, Schubothe has been a member of the Bandon community since 2006. After relocating to the Southern Oregon Coast following a career in state government, Schubothe found himself as the director of the Bandon Youth Center within two weeks of official retirement. After a period as the director of the Youth Center, Schubothe again attempted retirement only to find himself once more an executive director, this time of the Greater Bandon Association. While the early years as the director of the GBA were done as a volunteer, an opportunity from The Ford Family Foundation for a three-year community fellowship stipend supported what the GBA was trying to do. Additional support from TFFF and from the Wild Rivers Coast Alliance followed the three years of the fellowship and assisted in building the agency's capacity to pay for a director, and as a result, Schubothe has been the full-time director of the GBA for the last three years. Retirement will have to wait just a little bit longer.
The Greater Bandon Association, for those who may not know, operates like a Main Street Association, and is all about community and economic vitality. They work to make Bandon a better place to live based on the assets and culture that exist here.
According to Schubothe, “While we are trying to make (the community) even more livable, it's understanding that we have a great base to start with. We are not here to change anything, we are here to help in any way we can. To improve what we do have.”
For Schubothe and the GBA it has been important to understand during the pandemic that we are all in this together.
“It’s important to remember that the guidelines are out there to ensure that not only ourselves but all of us in the community can remain as healthy as possible," Schubothe said. "Yes, it’s inconvenient. Yes, we are not able to do all the things that freedom normally allows us to do but if it is keeping others in our community safe, especially the elderly and the vulnerable populations then we need to worry about them as much as we worry about ourselves.
"I think that’s the primary message. It’s not about me, it’s about the community and the people who are especially at risk. We need to make sure that they make it through this just like we are trying to do. It goes back to our theme of helping to make this a better place. We provided a variety of ways to help keep things on a positive level. Obviously we understand the health concerns, and everything that we have tried to do we try to make sure that we can assure folks in this community that we are going to keep this a healthy place and quite honestly, so far so good.”
This has included trying to get the word out to the business community about the different relief options, collaborating with the Chamber of Commerce to encourage people to get out and get take-out from local restaurants, raising about $300,000 in a successful collaborative effort with Bandon Dunes to assist caddies, and so much more. Done in response to the independent contractor status of the nearly 370 caddies resulting in a lack of initial unemployment eligibility, the GBA and Bandon Dunes set up a relief fund supported through GoFundMe, virtual auctions and the sale of merchandise to provide a small bit of assistance to nearly 260 caddies.
“Putting forth the effort and seeing that kind of reward; being able to help the folks, that’s really what I’m about, and what the GBA is about," Schubothe said. "It was and is successes like that that keep our attitudes positive. We can make a difference, and lets continue to make that difference."
For Schubothe and the GBA, it is about still getting out, doing the things you can do in line with the social distancing and masking requirements, especially with the community that we all live in.
“Our coast is here. Our beaches are here. They are going to be there even when you have a pandemic and all the guidelines," Schubothe said. "We still have that, it’s always been there for us, it’s what we have always enjoyed and there is no reason not to do that. So, it’s kind of like yes, there are some guidelines and things that we have to follow, and we do need to be cautious, and we do need to understand the health concerns, but I think what we have shown is that you can still take advantage and do most of the things you want to do. I do understand that there are some challenges, and there will (continue) to be, but in the end we will overcome this. And again, there is so much in this community to enjoy. Let’s get out and do it.”
For more information on the Community Lights Campaign and details on how you can nominate a community member, friend, coworker, essential service provider, and/or local business owner/worker has been a shining light go to the Southern Coos Health Foundation and Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center Facebook pages or the Southern Coos Hospital webpage www.southerncoos.org/communitylights. Nominations can be submitted directly via survey monkey https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9LKXZT6.
This fall, join Southern Coos Hospital as they rally around a theme of “Bandon Together” and “Community Resilience” and continue to spotlight community members who represent a light in the community.
