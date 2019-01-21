BANDON — There have been a recent string of thefts from both vehicles and from houses in the southern portion of Coos County, south of Bandon, according to the Coos County Sheriff's Office.
Residents are urged to ensure their vehicles remain locked at all times, and to remove valuables from their vehicles to help deter further vehicle break-ins and thefts, said Gabriel Fabrizio of CCSO.
Similarly, residents are urged to lock their houses and other properties, and to secure or lock up any valuables outside of their homes.
To report any crimes or suspicious activities outside of Bandon city limits, do not hesitate to call the Coos County Sheriff's Office dispatch line at 541-396-7800, and to call 911 in case of emergencies. The Bandon Police Department's non-emergent line is 541-347-2241.