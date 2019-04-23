COOS COUNTY - Coos County Assessor’s Office appraisers will be conducting on-site inspections throughout the entire county through September. According to a news release from Coos County Assessor Steve Jansen, they’ll be documenting new structures added and old structures removed during the past year in order to maintain an accurate real property inventory.
Appraisers will be driving vehicles clearly marked with the Coos County ASSESSOR logo and wearing a fluorescent yellow/green safety vest with the Coos County Assessor’s Office logo on the front and the word “ASSESSOR” on the rear.
In most cases, appraisers will not need to enter the structure, but will annotate changes observable from the street or driveway. In some cases, staff will need to enter a building to conduct the inspection.
Those with property that had new structures added or old structures removed during the past year who desire advance notice of an inspection can call 541-396-7900 or email appraisers@co.coos.or.us with contact information (both phone and email). The Assessor's Office will reply prior to visiting those properties.