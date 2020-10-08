BANDON — A Coos Bay man has died and another was seriously injured when the vehicle they were in went off the road just north of Bandon on Wednesday afternoon.
According to a press release from the Oregon State Police, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at approximately 3:12 p.m., Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 101 near milepost 258, which is near Fahy Road.
Preliminary investigation revealed a Toyota SR-5 pick-up, operated by Andrew Martin, 35, from Coos Bay, was southbound when it went off the roadway and struck a tree.
Martin was transported to Bay Area Hospital with serious injuries.
The passenger, Douglas Hansen, 55, of Coos Bay, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
OSP was assisted by the Bandon Police Department, Coos County Sheriff's Office, Bandon Fire and Rescue, the Oregon Department of Transportation and Bay Cities Ambulance.
