The Coos Bay Public Library will hold a local author panel on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Three local authors will present their work before opening the floor to questions.
The free event is from 6 to 7 p.m. and will be held virtually on Zoom. It is open to all members of the public.
Tucker Hood, an 18-year-old North Bend High School student, will share “Whispers in the Shadows,” a fantasy novel based in a world full of magic and wonder, inspired by growing up near the Elliott State Forest and Golden and Silver Falls State Park.
Kay Jennings will present the second book in her A Port Stirling Mystery series. “Midnight Beach” is inspired by a real-life drug raid that occurred south of Bandon in 1977. Born and raised in Coos County, she now lives in Estacada.
The third author, Kandi J. Wyatt, is a local teacher, mother, photographer’s assistant and author of family friendly fantasy based in reality. She will showcase her brand new “Dragon’s Winter,” which is book seven in the Dragon Courage series.
Register for the free event at @ https://is.gd/SDX6Bx
