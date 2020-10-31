Coos Art Museum will host an online card making class on Saturday, Nov. 14.
The class from 1 to 4 p.m. is called Card Making for the Holidays and led by Katie Prinz, who will guide participants in making their own greeting cards.
As part of the class, Prinz will teach several card designing techniques that can be used in a wide variety of ways. The class is described as perfect for beginning crafters looking to make fun and personal greeting cards.
The cost is $25 and includes supplies. Supply kits can be picked up at Coos Art Museum, 235 Anderson Ave. in Coos Bay.
For more information or to sign up, call 541-267-3901 or visit www.coosart.org.
