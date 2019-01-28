SALEM – More than $5 million in funding will be available when Oregon Cultural Trust Manager Aili Schreiner joins with colleagues from the Cultural Trust’s Statewide Partners and other funders Feb. 12 through March 11 for “Conversations with Funders and Partners,” a seven-stop series of application workshops.
Attendees will learn about funding programs available from multiple grantmakers and will have the opportunity to discuss their projects and programming. Other statewide programming resources and application preparation guidance (three locations) also will be presented.
Participating will be representatives from the Cultural Trust’s Statewide Partners – the Oregon Arts Commission, Oregon Heritage, Oregon Humanities and the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office – as well as counterparts from The Oregon Community Foundation (most locations), the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation, Travel Oregon and Portland’s Regional Arts and Culture Council (Portland location).
As a special bonus for potential applicants, the events in Lincoln City, La Grande and Roseburg will be combined with free application writing workshops presented by Meredith Howell of Travel Oregon. The application writing workshops are scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon in Lincoln City and La Grande and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Roseburg, all in the same locations. Travel Oregon will also participate in the Conversations events in those locations.
Organizations encouraged to attend “Conversations with Funders and Partners” include libraries, arts organizations, museums, cultural centers, historical societies, arts alliances, literary groups and heritage organizations. All cultural nonprofit organizations are welcome.
“There are more than 1,450 cultural nonprofits serving Oregonians,” said Schreiner. “We want to make sure they know about the significant funding and programming resources that are here to support them.”
Among the funding opportunities discussed will be the Cultural Trust’s 2019 Cultural Development Program; application guidelines will be posted on the Trust website Friday, Feb. 8, with an April 19 application deadline.
“Conversations with Funders and Partners” begins Tuesday, Feb. 12, in Bandon and concludes in Roseburg on Monday, March 11, with stops in Eugene, Lincoln City, Portland, LaGrande and Bend. Registration is not required.
Local meeting schedule:
• Bandon: 2-5 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 12, The Barn/Bandon Conference & Community Center, 1200 11th St SW, Bandon, OR 97411
• Eugene: 12-3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 13, Eugene Public Library
(Bascom-Tykeson Room) 100 W 10th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401
• Lincoln City*: 1:30-5 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 19, Lincoln City Cultural Center
(Auditorium) 540 NE Hwy 101, Lincoln City, OR 97367
• East Portland: 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 20, Portland Community College (Southeast Campus Community Hall) 2305 SE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97216
• La Grande*: 1:30-5 p.m., Tuesday, March 5, Island City Hall
(Community Meeting Room) 10605 Island Ave, Island City, OR 97850
• Bend: 2:45-5:45 p.m., Thursday, March 7, Downtown Bend Public Library
• Roseburg: 4:15-6 p.m., Monday, March 11, Ford Family Foundation, 1600 NW Stewart Pkwy, Roseburg, OR 97471
Please note: Free grant application prep workshops, presented by Travel Oregon, will precede the events in Lincoln City, La Grande and Roseburg. The workshops are scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon in Lincoln City and La Grande and from 1 to 4 p.m. in Roseburg, all at the same event locations.